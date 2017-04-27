Canned meat-loving U.K. couple get hitched at SPAM Museum in Minnesota

One U.K. couple’s passion for SPAM, the canned meat that became popular during the Second World War, surpassed more than just their appetites – it turned into the main theme for their wedding.

Mark Benson and Anne Mousley travelled from Liverpool to Austin, Minn., to tie the knot at the SPAM Museum on Tuesday.

Decked out in a bow tie and pocket square printed with “SPAM,” Benson (whose legal name is Mark “I Love Spam” Benson) read out his vows to his betrothed.

“People often say, ‘What does the word SPAM mean?’ Well in my eyes, it means Special Princess Anne Mousley,” he said.

Mousley admitted that she wasn’t that familiar with the canned pork product until she met her husband.

“I never even ate SPAM as a child,” she told CBS. “I never thought I’d have it on my wedding reception!”

And by the time Benson’s obsession came to light, it was too late.

“I’d already fallen in love with him, so it was kind of like ‘OK, that’s just Mark,’” she said.

Benson said SPAM first entered his life as a child. His grandfather ate it while serving in the Second World War, then went to work in the SPAM factory in Liverpool.

“It’s always been in the household,” he said. “It’s the circle of life. The circle of SPAM!”

The couple said they will be honeymooning in Hawaii to attend the SPAM JAM street festival in Waikiki, this weekend.