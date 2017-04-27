OPP investigating two-vehicle collision on Highway 402

Lambton County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision near Plympton-Wyoming.

Officers responded to a collision on Highway 402 heading eastbound in the area of Oil Heritage Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police, fire and EMS located a car and a marked safety vehicle both with significant damage in the passing lane of the highway.

According to police, the marked safety vehicle was engaged in line-painting along the eastbound lanes of the highway when a motorist attempting to pass two tractor trailers collided into the back of the vehicle.

The collision caused significant damage to the vehicles, and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 402 around Oil Heritage Road were closed for several hours to allow crews to clear the roadway of debris and to recover the involved vehicles.

According to police, charges are pending.