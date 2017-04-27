Sex charge stayed against former Regina high school basketball coach

Charges against a former Regina high school basketball coach have been stayed.

Grant John Edworthy was accused of sexual exploitation when a woman reported she had a relationship with him in 2012 when she was 17 and he was 24.

Edworthy had been a high school basketball coach at the time but was not a teacher at the school.

The Crown decided to stay the charges on Tuesday.