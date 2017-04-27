Crime
Hamilton man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Hamilton police have charged a local man with attempted murder.

A man has been charged after a reported stabbing at a central Hamilton home.

Officers were called to a home on West Avenue North, between Robert Street and Cannon Street East, just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A suspect, who police say knew the victim, was arrested.

Steven Phan, 24, of Hamilton is charged with attempted murder.

The victim, in his 20s, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they are not seeking any additional suspects in relation to this incident.

