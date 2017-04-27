Soggy conditions force closure of road; provincial park still accessable

Protecting public safety is the reason ‘road closed’ signs are going up on a forestry road in the north Okanagan.

The Mabel Lake Forest Service road will be barricaded at the 11 kilometre mark at 7:00 a.m. Friday.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations says about 100 metres of the road bed on the east side of the lake has slumped because the area is heavily saturated with water.

The closure is about one kilometre north of the main entrance to Mabel Lake Provincial Park so park access from the south is not affected.

There is no timeline for the repairs to be completed.