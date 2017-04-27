Canada-wide warrant issued for 36-year-old federal offender
The OPP Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is searching for a 36-year-old federal offender who breached his parole.
According to police, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Elliot Sullivan.
Sullivan is serving a four-year sentence for:
- Weapons trafficking
- Aggravated assault
- Break and enter
- Uttering death threats
- Theft under $5,000
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Fail to appear
READ MORE: Police seek 29-year-old London man for gunpoint home invasion, kidnapping
According to police, he frequents London, Sudbury, Timmins, Toronto and Kingston.
Sullivan was last seen in the Sudbury area, operating a brown 2006 Ford Escape SUV, bearing Ontario Licence BWAZ 689.
He is described as:
- 5′ 6″
- 125 pounds
- slim build
- hazel eyes
- short brown hair
According to officials, Sullivan has several tattoos. He has a spider tattoo on his left hand, a cross tattoo on his left forearm as well as a barbed wire tattoo on his right wrist.
Those who have been in contact with Sullivan should use caution and contact 911.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) as well as Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.