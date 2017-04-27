Canada-wide warrant issued for 36-year-old federal offender

The OPP Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is searching for a 36-year-old federal offender who breached his parole.

According to police, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Elliot Sullivan.

Sullivan is serving a four-year sentence for:

Weapons trafficking

Aggravated assault

Break and enter

Uttering death threats

Theft under $5,000

Fail to comply with undertaking

Fail to appear

According to police, he frequents London, Sudbury, Timmins, Toronto and Kingston.

Sullivan was last seen in the Sudbury area, operating a brown 2006 Ford Escape SUV, bearing Ontario Licence BWAZ 689.

He is described as:

5′ 6″

125 pounds

slim build

hazel eyes

short brown hair

According to officials, Sullivan has several tattoos. He has a spider tattoo on his left hand, a cross tattoo on his left forearm as well as a barbed wire tattoo on his right wrist.

Those who have been in contact with Sullivan should use caution and contact 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) as well as Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).