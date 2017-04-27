Ohio man unknowingly drops cocaine baggie during traffic court

Security cameras in a Lorain, Ohio courtroom captured the moment when a small baggie of cocaine dropped out of man’s hat as he appeared before a judge for a minor traffic violation.

Lemar Reed, 39, was in court April 20 to enter his plea when a small plastic bag filled with white powder dropped out of the baseball cap he was holding in his hands.

Reed was oblivious to his drug drop.

No one noticed the bag on the floor until the security guard spotted it an hour later, according to Judge Mark Mihok, who was presiding over traffic court that day.

Mihok told Fox 8 that the guard suspected the substance was a narcotic, so it was sent to be tested by the local police department.

“It tested positive for cocaine,” said Mihok.

Staff scoured the security footage until they spotted Reed’s unknowing drop and a warrant was issued for Reed’s arrest.

“He was only here for a traffic ticket,” said Mihok. “He made a simple traffic ticket where there was only a possibility of a fine into a felony. So, not a good day for him.”