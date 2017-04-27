Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, April 27th 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 27th.

Ontario Budget to balance for the first time in a decade

While this seems like good news upon first glance, what does it really mean? Christins Van Geyn joins to discuss.

READ MORE: Ontario to see first balanced budget in a decade and new spending

What will Kevin O’Leary’s exit from the conservative race mean for the other candidates?

Tasha is joined by conservative candidate Andrew Scheer to discuss how O’Leary’s departure will affect his campaign.

READ MORE: Kevin O’Leary drops out of Conservative leadership race

According to a proposed legislation, evicted tenants will now receive compensation when evicted by landlords

Jim Murphy joins to delve into the proposed legislation further.

