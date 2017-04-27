Assault charges laid after off-duty officer chased by man with machete: RCMP

The RCMP has charged two people after an off-duty police officer was allegedly threatened with a machete at a Spruce Grove, Alta. park.

RCMP said a couple was jogging with their dog on a trail when they passed two men sitting on a bench.

According to police, one of the suspects started an argument with the couple, before challenging the man to a fight. The suspect then pulled out a “large machete-type knife” and made a death threat towards the man and his dog, RCMP said.

Police said the two suspects advanced towards the man, who was an off-duty police officer, and his fiancée.

The couple wasn’t injured.

Coulton Lee Blenkhorn, 27, and Eric Brian Van De Vrie, 26, were both charged with assault with a weapon.

Blenkhorn was also charged with possessing a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of marijuana. He’s been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Thursday.

Van De Vrie was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on May 31.

Both men are residents of Spruce Grove.