Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Greater Toronto Area and parts of southern Ontario.

The national weather agency said the thunderstorm will move in Thursday afternoon bringing showers and severe wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour in some areas.

Lightning and hail is also possible for certain regions.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The public is being reminded to seek cover if threatening weather approaches.