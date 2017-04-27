Martial arts instructor charged with sexual assault involving underage student in Whitby

Durham Regional Police are concerned there may be more victims after a martial arts instructor was charged with sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female student.

Police say their investigation, which centred on the Ishi Gogyou Martial Arts centre on Hopkins Street in Whitby, revealed an instructor was having sexual relations with a student.

Tyrone Hill, 25, of Whitby was arrested on Wednesday and faces one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

A description on the centre’s website says Hill has over 15 years of experience in martial arts and has competed in the 2012 South African World Black Belt Championship and qualified for the Ontario Winter Games in Huntsville.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Alves of the Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5338.