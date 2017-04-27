Liberal MNA Sam Hamad quits politics

Sam Hamad, a former cabinet minister and Liberal MNA for the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert is leaving politics.

A teary Hamad made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City Thursday morning.

Sam Hamad breaks down in tears in riding as he announces his resignation #polqc pic.twitter.com/fZHYbrtYZY — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) April 27, 2017

Hamad was first elected to in 2003 and was instrumental in the leadership campaign of Premier Philippe Couillard.

Last year, he was accused of influence peddling in a business associated with disgraced former Liberal Marc-Yvan Côté.

Hamad took time off from the National Assembly and was spotted vacationing in Florida.

On his return, the premier removed him from cabinet.

"Politics is a vehicle to wield change" says Hamad but explains the difficulty of life as a politician. He's been MNA since 2003 #polqc — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) April 27, 2017

Hamad said he is quitting politics to pursue a career in private business.