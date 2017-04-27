Liberal MNA Sam Hamad quits politics
Sam Hamad, a former cabinet minister and Liberal MNA for the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert is leaving politics.
A teary Hamad made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City Thursday morning.
Hamad was first elected to in 2003 and was instrumental in the leadership campaign of Premier Philippe Couillard.
Last year, he was accused of influence peddling in a business associated with disgraced former Liberal Marc-Yvan Côté.
Hamad took time off from the National Assembly and was spotted vacationing in Florida.
On his return, the premier removed him from cabinet.
Hamad said he is quitting politics to pursue a career in private business.
