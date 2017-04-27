Politics
Liberal MNA Sam Hamad quits politics

In this file photo, Quebec government MNA Sam Hamad told reporters he would fight the accusations against him, Thursday, April 7, 2016 at the legislature in Quebec City. Hamad announced he is quitting politics to pursue a career in the private sector. Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Sam Hamad, a former cabinet minister and Liberal MNA for the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert is leaving politics.

A teary Hamad made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City Thursday morning.

Hamad was first elected to in 2003 and was instrumental in the leadership campaign of Premier Philippe Couillard.

READ MORE: No obvious wrongdoing in Sam Hamad’s dealing with Premier Tech: Quebec auditor general

Last year, he was accused of influence peddling in a business associated with disgraced former Liberal Marc-Yvan Côté.

Hamad took time off from the National Assembly and was spotted vacationing in Florida.

READ MORE: Sam Hamad coming back from Florida on Thursday amid allegations

On his return, the premier removed him from cabinet.

Hamad said he is quitting politics to pursue a career in private business.

