Police investigating incident at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation

A criminal investigation is underway by Middlesex OPP and Oneida Nation of the Thames police, following an incident on Wednesday that may have started in London before moving to an aboriginal community southwest of the city.

Very few details have been released by investigators, who say officers responded to a crime-against-persons call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Walker Road in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation that originated in London.

Members of the Middlesex county OPP Crime Unit, the OPP tactics and rescue unit, the OPP emergency response team, and the London Police Service assisted with the investigation.

Walker Road was closed but was re-opened at approximately 9:30 p.m. when police cleared out of the area.

It’s not known exactly what happened, but the incident remains under investigation.

In a release issued by Middlesex OPP on Wednesday, police reminded citizens of the importance of their own personal safety by ensuring vehicles and homes are locked at all times, keys are out of public view, and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have seen anything relating to the incident to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.