Motorist in critical condition after head-on collision with bus
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a bus near the intersection of Avon Road and Westminster Avenue in Montreal West.
Police said the collision happened at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, during the morning rush hour.
Witnesses told police the car was heading west on Saint-Jacques Street, while the bus was heading in the opposite direction.
SPVM media relations officer Andrée-Anne Picard said the vehicle — for an unknown reason — changed lanes, colliding head-on with the bus.
The driver of the vehicle was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The bus driver was treated for shock, and a passenger was also hurt, suffering minor injuries.
Several streets have been closed as collision experts investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.