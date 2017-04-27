Canada
Motorist in critical condition after head-on collision with bus

Collision experts with Montreal police are investigating after a head-on collision between a bus and a vehicle in Montreal West. Thursday, April 27, 2017.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a bus near the intersection of Avon Road and Westminster Avenue in Montreal West.

Police said the collision happened at 8:05 a.m. Thursday, during the morning rush hour.

Witnesses told police the car was heading west on Saint-Jacques Street, while the bus was heading in the opposite direction.

SPVM media relations officer Andrée-Anne Picard said the vehicle — for an unknown reason — changed lanes, colliding head-on with the bus.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The bus driver was treated for shock, and a passenger was also hurt, suffering minor injuries.

Several streets have been closed as collision experts investigate.

