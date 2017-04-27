Canada
April 27, 2017 9:27 am

No charges in St. Vital Centre fluid incident

Keith McCullough By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg police say no charges will be laid after an incident at St. Vital Centre

A suspect who allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on a teenage girl in a Winnipeg mall will not be charged.

On Feb. 19, a group of teenagers said they were followed through St. Vital Centre by a suspect with what appeared to be paper towel wrapped around a “shiny cylinder-type object.”

The suspect allegedly sprayed an unknown substance at one of the teenage girls. The girl’s mother believed the substance was a bodily fluid.

After testing the substance, Winnipeg police said it was not biological in nature and the man won’t be charged.

Police did not say what the substance was.

