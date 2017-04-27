No charges after teenager sprayed with unknown substance at St. Vital Centre

WINNIPEG — A suspect who sprayed an unknown substance on a teenage girl in a Winnipeg mall will not be charged.

On Feb. 19, a group of teenagers said they were followed through St. Vital Centre by a suspect with what appeared to be paper towel wrapped around a “shiny cylinder-type object.”

The suspect then sprayed an unknown substance at one of the teenage girls. The girl’s mother believed the substance was semen.

After testing the substance, Winnipeg police said it was not biological in nature and the man won’t be charged.

Police did not say what the substance was.