Red River College exchange district campus expanding

Red River College is growing its downtown campus, with the help of tens of millions of dollars from Ottawa.

Global News has learned the college will announce a massive expansion of its Exchange District Campus on Thursday morning.

It will cost $95.6 million, with $40.6 million funded by Ottawa.

Part of expansion will see the college take over buildings adjacent to the campus.

Global News has learned the neighbouring Scott Fruit Company warehouse and Metro Motors building will be demolished as part of the expansion. Those buildings are both on Elgin Street.

This is believed to be the largest expansion for Red River since they opened the Exchange District Campus back in 2004.