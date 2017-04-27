Canada
April 27, 2017 11:54 am

Convicted murderer dies after N.B. prison sends him to hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press

Exterior of the maximum security prison near Renous, N.B.

RENOUS, N.B. – Corrections officials say a 38-year-old inmate has died in custody.

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada says Guy Langlois was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after emergency officials were called to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

No details were provided on the cause of death or where Langlois was found.

He had been serving an indeterminate sentence since Oct. 5, 2000, for second-degree murder.

Police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada says it will review the circumstances of the death.
