‘We didn’t show up’: Lethbridge Hurricanes thumped by Pats in game four, East Final tied 2-2

The Lethbridge Hurricanes were outworked, and outplayed by the Regina Pats Wednesday night. The ‘Canes struggled to match the energy of a skilled Regina team, and lost game four of the Eastern Conference Final 6-2. The Hurricanes were far from their best, and they’ll be the first to tell you that.

“We weren’t very good,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “They played hard tonight and we didn’t. Give Regina credit, they showed up and they wanted it. I think for the first time in this playoffs, almost we didn’t show up to compete at all.”

The game was decided in the second period where the two teams scored six goals. With the game tied at two in the second, Pats Captain Adam Brooks threw a puck on net, and it deflected off Hurricanes Defenceman Igor Merezhko’s skate and past Stuart Skinner. A hockey player will tell you it was a greasy goal, and it sucked the life out of the ‘Canes. A minute later the Pats struck again, when Sam Steel backhanded a pass to Dawson Leedhal who beat Skinner to make it 4-2 Regina. The Pats would add a couple more in the third period, as they cruised to a 6-2 game four win.

“I think we didn’t come ready to play which is disappointing,” Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis said. “We had a chance to go up three one in the series, we’ve shown when we come to compete that we’re the better hockey team and we can dominate games for the most part, so yeah it’s disappointing.”

Vandervlis, and Dylan Cozens were the two goal scorers for the Hurricanes on a night where they couldn’t generate much attack. ‘Canes Coach Brent Kisio believes his team lost because they simply didn’t put forth enough effort.

“They played hard and we didn’t,” Kisio repeated. “It was work ethic, our focus before the game. You could just tell that one team wanted to win tonight, and one team was playing maybe just hoping to try to win,”

It was a rough game for the Hurricanes, no doubt about it, but they’re still in a pretty good spot. The series is now a best of three headed to Regina, though the ‘Canes will need to rally quickly if they want to win it.

“We’ve got to find a way to put a couple good games in a row here,” Wong said. “It’s been a really big roller coaster for us. We’ve played really good, really bad, really good, rally bad a lot of the time in the last few weeks here. So we need to find a way to be more consistent.”

Game five of the best of seven Eastern Conference Final series is on Friday at 7: 00 p.m. in Regina.