Hamilton LRT moves forward following council vote

Hamilton’s light rail transit project is moving forward.

City council has voted to file an updated environmental project report with the province, after approving the design plan in a vote of 10-5.

Metrolinx can now move forward on the billion dollar project’s next phases, including negotiations around the purchase of all or part of more than 200 properties, as well as with hiring someone to design, build and maintain the LRT line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

The project’s timelines call for construction to start in 2019.

Several Hamilton politicians, who had been undecided, voted in support on Wednesday evening after Ontario’s Transportation Minister wrote a letter to Mayor Fred Eisenberger saying the province will support the extension of LRT to Eastgate Square, rather than ending the line at the Queenston Traffic Circle.

The letter from Steven Del Duca also indicates that the province will work with the city to explore ways to reduce costs to accommodate the three kilometre extension within the project’s $1 billion envelope.