Calgary man says police apologize following allegations of violence during arrest

A previous version of this story referred to Daniel Joyce’s arrest as a “traffic stop.” Police say this was a targeted operation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and the investigation into Joyce’s complaint remains open.

A Calgary man who levelled some serious allegations against the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said he received an apology and a reimbursement Wednesday morning.

Daniel Joyce said he was repeatedly punched in the face and between his legs during an arrest in northeast Calgary on the evening of March 8. He said his glasses were broken in the incident.

READ MORE: Calgary man alleges police punched him during arrest; CPS disputes his ‘version of events’

On Wednesday morning, he said he met with two members of the CPS at their headquarters.

“They apologized, both of them to me and shook my hand,” Joyce said. “The apology was well accepted by me. I felt comfortable with what they had to say to me.”

Joyce said they agreed to reimburse him for the cost he had to pay to retrieve his car from the impound lot following the arrest and for the cost to replace a car key that was damaged in the incident.

He’s being reimbursed about $500 in total, he said.

“I felt comfortable when I left that they were doing the investigation properly and this officer will be talked to from his boss,” Joyce said.

The Calgary Police Service said it’s not commenting further on this incident.

However on Tuesday, it issued a statement: “The version of events we currently have is very different from that being portrayed by this individual – hence the importance of a thorough investigation.”

The President of the Calgary Police Association said he doesn’t know the particulars of this case but that the union will provide legal counsel if necessary.

“From what I’ve heard, the officers were in lawful execution of their duties making an arrest and they would get the full support, absolute full support, of the Calgary Police Association,” Les Kaminski said.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer’s perjury case put over to April 20

Kaminski himself has been charged with assault in relation to a traffic stop.