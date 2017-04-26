Bank robberies on the decline despite multiple banks robbed in southern Saskatchewan

Moose Jaw police are looking for a suspect who approached a bank teller at a Conexus Credit Union on Tuesday and demanded cash.

The bank robbery comes on the heels of a separate incident just four days prior.

On Friday, Regina Police said a man threatened tellers with a weapon and robbed two banks in that city.

Saskatchewan Conexus Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Cary Ransome said staff are trained to handle these tense situations.

“We are a bank, robberies do happen. We do have extensive protocol that starts week one (for) any new hire that starts at Conexus,” Ransome said.

Although it raises alarm bells, bank robberies across the country are on the decline.

According to the Canadian Bankers Association, between the year 2000 and 2015, bank robberies across Canada have decreased by 60 per cent.

“It’s not like someone is going to rob a bank and leave with lots of money, they’re lots of protocols built into place to prevent that from happening,” Moose Jaw

Police Cpl. Kevin Pilsworth said.

Security cameras are a big factor in detouring potential robbers, and sharing images through social media also can play a big role.

“We had a very high success rate in solving these types of crimes. I’m not suggesting that we are going to solve this crime today, or even this week, but we do have

a very high success rate,” Pilsworth said.

The bank robberies in Regina and Moose are still under investigation.

Depending on a number of circumstances, someone convicted for robbing a bank could face up to 25 years in prison.