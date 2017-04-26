Expanded NICU at Peter Lougheed set to open next month

A new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Peter Lougheed Centre is scheduled to open in May, Alberta Health Services announced on Wednesday.

The project, which began in 2015, will triple the hospital’s NICU space. It also adds a dedicated isolation room to care for newborns and infants with highly contagious illnesses.

Related Doctors demand answers over unfinished renovations at Calgary hospital

The new NICU will also offer private rooms so families can stay with their new arrivals throughout their time in hospital.

“This newly designed space will ensure that families are able to remain closer together during these critical times in a newborn’s life,” said Janice Stewart, senior operating officer at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

The new NICU is part a $79.3-million redevelopment project currently underway at the northeast Calgary hospital.

“Our government is proud to support projects like these that make life better for families,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said. “This unit means more support for the health teams at the Peter Lougheed NICU that treat babies who need intensive care, and more support for their families.”

The Peter Lougheed Centre cared for more than 700 neonatal patients last year.

The new NICU is expected to open in mid-May.