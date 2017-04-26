RCMP called in to investigate possible drug lab in London storage unit

Dozens of police, firefighters and paramedics descended on a London storage complex Tuesday, that police say may be a drug lab.

The incident took place at StorageMart at 328 Commissioners Rd. W., just west of Andover Drive.

The London Police Service has yet to issue a formal statement, but police media spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said it appears to be a “possible inactive clandestine drug lab.”

Because of the nature of the investigation, which Bough said is ongoing, the RCMP have been called in as well.

Police have not yet said how they learned of the site’s existence.

Investigators were wearing hazardous materials suits with oxygen tanks as they worked in the area, according to several witnesses.

Bough said more information will be released later this week.