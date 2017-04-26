John Oakley Show – April 26, 2017

Two big stories dominating the news today, the stories of two people twisting in the wind. Here are some of the interviews that you want to hear again.

Woman rescued after climbing up construction crane in downtown Toronto

A woman who climbed up a construction crane in downtown Toronto and was later brought safely to the ground following a high-stakes rescue operation Wednesday morning has been arrested. She faces 6 charges of mischief. AM640 Legal Analyst joins the show to tell us exactly what a mischief charge would encompass and how serious the charge is.

Kevin O’Leary drops out of Conservative Party leadership race

Businessman and reality television star Kevin O’Leary is dropping out of the federal Conservative leadership race and endorsing Quebec MP Maxime Bernier. We ask leadership contender Dr. Kellie Leitch what this means for the race and how this affects her run at the leadership.

Peter Tabuns, Sandra Pupatello and Chris Stockwell give you clues on what might be coming on tomorrow’s provincial budget announcement