BC Children’s Hospital gets ‘pawsitive’ boost to pet therapy program with $200K donation

Four-year-old Blayke Vandusen has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since birth.

Born with Turner Syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder that causes a variety of medical and developmental problems, Blayke became terrified of the hospital following numerous trips and one long stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

But then Blayke met Molly and everything changed.

Molly is a dog and part of BC Children’s pet therapy program. The hospital’s pet therapy dogs are specially trained and come with their owners to the Pediatric Intensive Care, emergency room, surgical daycare and mental health unit to help the children relax during their visit or stay.

Blayke’s mother, Cassandra, says she was amazed by the healing power a dog can have on children.

“Blayke was very sick last year in July and ended being in ICU and we came back a month later to give her a positive experience of the hospital and when we brought her in … her anxiety went through the roof. She had remembered everything that had happened previously,” Cassandra explains.

“So they had brought in a therapy dog [Molly] and it actually changed her attitude completely. We watched everything just fade away.”

It’s one reason Cassandra and her daughter were on-site for the ‘pawsitive’ boost — a $200,000 donation — the pet therapy program at BC Children’s Hospital received on Wednesday.

PetSmart Charities of Canada made the six-figure donation which will be paid over three years and used to expand and enhance the hospital’s dog visitation program. The donation will increase the number of trained dogs and their handlers, support a program administrator and support the creation of dedicated playroom appearances for dogs and volunteers.

“With the additional PetSmart funding, we can double the size of our pet smart program,” Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation told Global News.

“It will operate seven days a week and be there for those children and families who are experiencing, very often, a very difficult time at the hospital.”

The current pet therapy program operated four days a week with six or seven dogs. Nicholas says 15 dogs will now be able to come into the hospital.

“It certainly has made a difference in the lives of many of the children to have a pet visit them at the bedside when they’re here at the hospital,” Nicholas said. “It’s great for all of us. For the caregivers in the hospital, these are very stressful jobs and the pets can also help their days be better.”

Having dogs at BC Children’s can change a child’s whole experience of having to go to the hospital. Cassandra said her daughter is a clear example of how this program benefits so many children.

“Before I had children I didn’t believe in it,” Cassandra said. “But when I saw it hands-on, I was so amazed at what a dog can do for somebody that now I recommend that everybody have dogs because they’re so calming. They’re fantastic, they absolutely touch people in a way that you really have to see to understand it. It’s amazing.”

It’s been so amazing for Blayke, who will need to continually go to the hospital due to her condition, that Cassandra decided they needed their own family therapy dog. Funnily enough, they named their new pet after Blayke’s first love, Molly.

“[The program], it’s not just about playing with a dog,” Nicholas said.

“It’s a dog that will come in and help the child relax and make the experience so much better. And we know that if children are relaxed then the situation can become far less stressful than it is and it helps everyone involved.”

This is the second animal-assisted therapy program that has been supported by funding from PetSmart Charities of Canada.