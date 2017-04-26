No one hurt in Burlington apartment blaze

Lunch at a Burlington apartment building became a little too hot to handle Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to a multi-unit residential building on Pinedale Avenue just before noon after a report of a fire.
A pot had been left unattended on a stove and caused $7,000 in damage.
No one was hurt.
Fire officials say cooking is the number-1 cause of residential fires in Ontario, and are reminding residents to be extra cautious in the kitchen.
