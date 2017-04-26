Make a healthy ketchup at home
A Cleaner Ketchup
MAKES: 1 CUP
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES COOK TIME: 1 HOUR
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- large onion, diced
- large cloves garlic, crushed 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 lb ripe tomatoes (any type), skin on, roughly chopped
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp whole black peppercorns 1 tsp mild paprika
- 1/2 tsp dried mustard
- 1/2 tsp ground allspice
- 1/3 cup honey or maple syrup (for plant-based)
- 3 Tbsp white vinegar
- 1/2 Tbsp arrowroot powder
Directions:
- Warm the oil in a large pot over medium heat, and sauté the onion, garlic, celery, and ginger for 5 minut
- Add the tomatoes, salt, peppercorns, all the spices, and 1/2 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium- low and simmer, uncovered, for approximately 20 minutes, until the mixture reduces by half. Approximately 10 minutes in, give it a good mash with a potato masher to release the juice from the tomatoes.
- Carefully strain through a fine-mesh sieve, using the back of a spoon to push through as much of the liquid as possible. Discard the remaining
- Rinse out the pot, then place the strained mixture back into Whisk in the honey, vinegar, and arrowroot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Turn the heat to medium-low, and simmer for approximately 30 minutes until the sauce thickens and becomes a dark reddish-brown color.
- Pour into a jar or bottle and store in the refrigerator for a couple of w The ketchup will thicken more once it cools.
