April 26, 2017 3:20 pm

Make a healthy ketchup at home

By Leah Garrad-Cole Global News

WATCH: Leah Garrad-Cole, the author of ‘It All Begins with Food’ shows us how to make a cleaner, healthier ketchup at home. It will help your family eat less sugar and eat better.

A Cleaner Ketchup

MAKES: 1 CUP

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES COOK TIME: 1 HOUR

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • large onion, diced
  • large cloves garlic, crushed 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2-inch piece ginger, peeled and minced
  • 2 lb ripe tomatoes (any type), skin on, roughly chopped
  • 2 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp whole black peppercorns 1 tsp mild paprika
  • 1/2 tsp dried mustard
  • 1/2 tsp ground allspice
  • 1/3 cup honey or maple syrup (for plant-based)
  • 3 Tbsp white vinegar
  • 1/2 Tbsp arrowroot powder

Directions:

  1. Warm the oil in a large pot over medium heat, and sauté the onion, garlic, celery, and ginger for 5 minut
  2. Add the tomatoes, salt, peppercorns, all the spices, and 1/2 cup of water. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium- low and simmer, uncovered, for approximately 20 minutes, until the mixture reduces by half. Approximately 10 minutes in, give it a good mash with a potato masher to release the juice from the tomatoes.
  3. Carefully strain through a fine-mesh sieve, using the back of a spoon to push through as much of the liquid as possible. Discard the remaining
  4. Rinse out the pot, then place the strained mixture back into Whisk in the honey, vinegar, and arrowroot, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Turn the heat to medium-low, and simmer for approximately 30 minutes until the sauce thickens and becomes a dark reddish-brown color.
  5. Pour into a jar or bottle and store in the refrigerator for a couple of w The ketchup will thicken more once it cools.

