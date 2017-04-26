Man charged, 5 people sought by Ottawa police in fentanyl investigation

OTTAWA – Police have charged a man and are seeking five other people in a fentanyl investigation in Ottawa.

Investigators say they searched an apartment Wednesday and found 15 grams of fentanyl powder, an opioid significantly stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl Powder seized and one Ottawa man charged https://t.co/vaEwlqxE8a #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 26, 2017

Police say Royston Christie, 60, is charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

They say three women and two men between the ages of 28 and 49 are also sought.