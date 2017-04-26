Man charged, 5 people sought by Ottawa police in fentanyl investigation
A A
OTTAWA – Police have charged a man and are seeking five other people in a fentanyl investigation in Ottawa.
Investigators say they searched an apartment Wednesday and found 15 grams of fentanyl powder, an opioid significantly stronger than morphine.
Police say Royston Christie, 60, is charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.
They say three women and two men between the ages of 28 and 49 are also sought.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.