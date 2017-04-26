Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Main Street frustrates drivers

A massive traffic jam caused quite the headache for Winnipeg drivers Wednesday morning. It also puzzled Global News Morning’s traffic reporter.

Around 8 a.m., vehicles could be seen lined up on southbound Main Street from Redwood Avenue all the way downtown. Traffic was not moving, and according to Global’s traffic reporter, Justine Routhier, there weren’t any crashes or stalls.

Routier was reporting from Global’s helicopter and could not see the cause of the traffic jam.

Drivers on the group also wondered why there were huge delays. Drivers told Global News they’re commute tripled in time.

“Main Street wasn’t moving,” Irene Bedry, who was 10 minutes late for work, said.

It was a similar situation Tuesday morning too.

“If you’re just heading out, you will not want to take southbound Main Street,” Routhier told viewers.

“The only thing we can think of really is that the light cycling are out and that’s causing some delays,” Routhier said.

This is the exact problem the city’s new Traffic Management Control Centre was supposed to prevent.

“Keeping the citizens moving and keeping our city moving is our objective,” Mayor Brian Bowman said when the centre opened in January.

There are 70 high tech cameras watching traffic across the city, many which can zoom in and see what’s happening three kilometres away.

“During a software update of the Traffic Signals Management System yesterday, some intersections were temporarily disconnected from the signals system. This issue was fixed yesterday afternoon,” the city stated in an email.

“There are also some lane closures on southbound Main Street due to Hydro work that are impacting traffic flow in the downtown.”