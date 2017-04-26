London man charged after cocaine, crystal meth seized during St. Thomas traffic stop

A 53-year-old London man has been charged with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking after cocaine and crystal meth were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday night in St. Thomas, police said.

In a media release on Wednesday, police said officers pulled over the vehicle along Burwell Road around 10:20 p.m. after it was caught speeding and having a broken headlight.

Police said they conducted a breath test on the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old London man, after officers smelled alcohol.

After the vehicle’s passenger was asked by officers whether he was a licenced driver, police say a bag of suspected cocaine fell on the floor after he opened the door.

The man was taken into custody, and a subsequent search turned up a separate bag containing suspected crystal meth, police said.

Both were taken back to the police station, and the driver was later released unconditionally with a three-day licence suspension.

The passenger faces several charges including two counts of breach of probation, three counts of fail to comply with undertaking, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing, and no further information has been released.