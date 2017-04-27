OurYYC On the Road: Global News Hour at 6 at Ernest Manning High School

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to Ernest Manning High School on Thursday, April 27.

Watch as Gord Gillies and the Global News team broadcast live from one of Calgary’s largest high schools. You can find it in the southwest neighbourhood of Springbank Hill, off 17 Avenue and 69 Street. Also nearby: Highway 8 and the soon-to-be-built southwest ring road.

The original Ernest Manning High School was built in 1963 and was named after the eighth premier of Alberta. It was demolished in 2011 to make way for the west leg of the LRT. The new high school was relocated and opened that same year.

It’s not your typical 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday place to learn. Ernest Manning offers early morning, night and weekend classes. We’ll find out about the unique opportunities for teens to earn credits in things like robotics and yoga. We will also discover how students are getting their feet wet in broadcast journalism as well as the culinary arts.

A piece of Ernest Manning’s political past is also on display at the school. We will talk to him about that and about his late father’s legacy.

