Portly beaver freed from wrought-iron fence in Hamilton

It was animal services to the rescue yesterday when an adult beaver, carrying a little extra winter weight, was found stuck in a fence on private property in Upper Stoney Creek.

A release from the City of Hamilton points to the beaver having some “excess fat from a long winter hibernation.”

Officer Sarah Mombourquette used soap to help the animal, whose rear end couldn’t quite make it through the wrought-iron bars.

After the rescue, the beaver was taken to Hamilton Animal Services for a rest.

It has since been sent to the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ont., where it will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.