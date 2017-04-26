$3.3M in compensation for victims of North Battleford tainted water scandal

Roughly 700 people who became ill in 2001 during the North Battleford, Sask., tainted water scandal are being compensated.

The Saskatchewan government and the City of North Battleford will pay out $3.3 million to people who were under the age of 18 at the time they consumed the contaminated drinking water.

A judge approved the $3.3 million settlement earlier this month.

An estimated seven-thousand people suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and high fever during the 2001 cryptosporidium outbreak, caused after maintenance work on a filter at the treatment plant.

The claimants must meet the settlement criteria and have not already been compensated (details below).

Compensation will start at $750 and will increase based on the length and severity of a claimant’s illness at the time of the outbreak.

Medical records may have to be provided and claimants will have to swear an affidavit stating they were in North Battleford at the time, drank tap water and became sick.

Claims can be filed from now until Nov. 25, 2017 and will be handled by an administrator.