Saskatoon weather outlook: back in the snow, but when does it go?

Snow returned again this morning in Saskatoon, but when does it end?

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Eight hours of snow kicked off the day in Saskatoon with wind chills making it feel like -7 as temperatures fell back to -2 this morning made for quite a wintry start today.

Snow eased late morning with temperatures rising up a few degrees above freezing by noon.

Light snow continues to fall in Saskatoon this morning…and has been falling more or less since 3am. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/IV999OUN5C — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 26, 2017

We're in the centre of the snow zone, as you can see on our current radar. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/n6UuZhF7KC — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 26, 2017

Despite a snowy start to the day we've managed to make it up to 4 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/c724nL4sDR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 26, 2017

This afternoon we may see a few flurries early on with cloudy skies lingering as we climb up to a daytime high around 5 degrees or so.

Tonight

Cloudy skies will continue tonight with a slight chance of a few flurries as we cool back down below freezing overnight.

Thursday

-7 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning under cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries to start the day as the upper low that brought the snow lingers over western Saskatchewan.

Cloudy skies will stick around right through the afternoon as temperatures warm up to around 7 degrees or so for a daytime high.

Friday

That pesky upper low will linger and weaken over our area on Friday, which will keep us in the clouds with a chance of showers as we climb up to a daytime high in upper single digits or low double digits.

Weekend Outlook

We finally lose the upper low on Saturday with a cloudy start to the day expected and some clearing during the day and a sunnier start on Sunday before the next system builds back in the clouds during the day.

Temperature-wise we’ll finally get into low double digits on Saturday before pushing into the mid-teens for a daytime high on Sunday.

Alyssa Thunstrom took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Outlook:

