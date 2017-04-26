councillor expenses
April 26, 2017 1:56 pm

Nova Scotia government introduces new rules for muncipal expense claims

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: The Nova Scotia government has introduced new legislation to make municipal politicians more accountable

Marieke Walsh / Global News
The Nova Scotia government has introduced legislation to make municipal politicians and their senior staff more accountable for their expense claims.

The government says the changes are expected to strengthen municipal expense policies by requiring municipalities and villages to post individual and hospitality expenses online.

Read More: N.S. Natural Resources Minister Lloyd Hines defends spending as Guysborough warden

The changes are in response to an ombudsman’s report and forensic audit last year in Richmond County, which revealed questionable expense claims by some councillors and senior staff.

Among the claims were thousands of dollars spent on alcohol and $582 charged for visits to two Texas strip clubs.

Complaints have also been raised about thousands of dollars worth of alcohol expensed by councillors and senior staff in the Municipality of Guysborough.

The amendments to existing legislation will require a municipal code of conduct and restrict repayment of alcohol expenses only to municipal hospitality events.

