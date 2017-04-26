Townshippers’ Day cancelled due to decline in volunteers, interest

Townshippers’ Day, known as one of the largest events for the English-speaking community in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, has been cancelled for 2017.

“The conditions when it comes to planning have become increasingly difficult,” Townshippers’ Association spokesperson Corrinna Pole told Global News.

“While Townshippers’ Association takes on a large role in the planning, we really depend on the involvement of municipalities and the community. Without that, logistically it’s to difficult to manage.”

The announcement was made Wednesday by Townshippers’ Association president Gerald Cutting.

“This is not a decision taken lightly but it was necessary,” he said.

“We’ve seen a decline in support and interest. Municipalities are experiencing budget restrictions and difficulties finding volunteers and we can’t continue without their participation.”

This is the first time the festival has been cancelled since its founding in 1979.

“With the challenge growing each year, it was important for us to try and figure out a solution for the future,” Pole told Global News.

“We don’t have the capacity to hold an event this year and look into the future of the festival, so we’ve made the responsible decision to look at the long-term.”

Pole explained the group hopes this hiatus will allow them to “look at the bigger picture and figure out a way to better celebrate our community.”

The association is hopeful to bring the festival back in 2018.