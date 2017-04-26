Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Wednesday, April 26
Ontario to spend millions in budget on childcare, while internal documents show a daycare surplus in the city
Four girls report man trying to lure them near Scarborough library
How do you street-proof your kids? Pina Arcamone, Director General of the Missing Children’s Network, gives valuable tips on child safety. View link »
Canada drops out of top 20 countries for freedom of the press
The case of Ben Makuch, Canadian national security reporter for VICE News and host of Cyberwar for VICELAND, is considered one of the cases to have resulted in this drop. He joins the show to discuss.
Wednesday Political Panel
Today’s panel focused on:
1. Kevin O’Leary dropping out of the Conservative leadership race, and endorsing Maxime Bernier
2. Trump and softwood: Is this the start of a trade war? Should Trudeau get tough – and what does that even mean?
3. Ontario budget lookahead: The good, bad, ugly – what are you expecting? What should the government’s priorities be?
Panelists:
- Stella Ambler, Principal at The Earnscliffe Strategy Group
- Sally Housser, Senior Consultant at Navigator Ltd.
- Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group
