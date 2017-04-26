Spruce Grove home raided, 2 arrested after fentanyl-laced package from China intercepted

Two people have been arrested and charged in Spruce Grove, Alta., after a package from China tested positive for narcotics when it was going through customs.

Police said the Canada Border Services Agency‘s international mail centre in Vancouver intercepted the package from China on Dec. 19, 2016.

READ MORE: Ontario man and woman charged with trying to import fentanyl from China: police

RCMP said the package contained about 60 grams of white powder, and the exterior of the package tested positive for fentanyl.

That led to RCMP executing a search warrant at a home in Spruce Grove, where officers found three handguns that were not stored safely and $2,670 in cash.

They also found the following drugs and controlled substances:

1 gram of methamphetamine

1 gram of ketamine

Approximately 70 litres of syrup

8 fentanyl tablets (containing heroin, fentanyl, W-18 and caffeine)

120 grams of Etizolam, a benzodiazepine derivative

1 gram of MDMA

1 gram of cocaine

READ MORE: New drug smuggling schemes challenge police

Tina Brennan, 32, and Michael Nielsen, 39, are facing numerous charges related to importing and possessing controlled substances, trafficking and restricted firearms.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 3, 2017.