Blogs
April 27, 2017 9:54 am

The Stafford Show – Wednesday, April 26th, 2017

By

In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014 photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elise Amendola
A A

Didn’t catch AM640’s Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

 

To serve, protect and fight…?
Mike Stafford asks callers if they have any problems with the fundraising cop fight night event.

 

School board sends message home to parents, concerned about Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’.
Mike Stafford asks if callers have watched the series and whether or not it’s appropriate for teenagers to watch.

 

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show! Catch Mike Stafford live Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon!

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News