The Stafford Show – Wednesday, April 26th, 2017

Didn’t catch AM640’s Stafford Show today? Here’s what you missed:

To serve, protect and fight…?

Mike Stafford asks callers if they have any problems with the fundraising cop fight night event.

School board sends message home to parents, concerned about Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’.

Mike Stafford asks if callers have watched the series and whether or not it’s appropriate for teenagers to watch.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show! Catch Mike Stafford live Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon!