April 26, 2017 2:25 pm

Body of missing Nova Scotia man located

Nova Scotia RCMP say the the body of Camillius Alex, 79, has been located.

Alex was reported missing on December 15, 2016 after going for a walk.

Police say his body was located by a community member near Mountain Road in Eskasoni.

RCMP are thanking all of the agencies and volunteers who helped officers assist with the search for Alex over the last four months.

