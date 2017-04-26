Anticipation builds ahead of key Hamilton council LRT vote

After two deferrals and hours of debate, the City of Hamilton is due to vote Wednesday evening on the environmental assessment for the LRT.

City staff have indicated that if the assessment is not approved soon, the 2019 deadline to start construction will be at risk. The vote will also determine if the plan goes on to the province. If that happens, the next phase in the LRT project can go ahead.

If it does not, the LRT project will be suspended indefinitely.

A determining factor for some on council, like Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead, has been extending the line from the currently proposed terminus of the Queenston Traffic Circle to Eastgate Square.

The city and the province have been in 11th-hour talks on that issue.

Hamilton area Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin confirmed that to CHML News this week.

He also reminded councillors that the $1 billion from Queen’s Park is tied to Light Rail Transit only.