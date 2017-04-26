Consumer
April 26, 2017 11:41 am
Updated: April 26, 2017 11:50 am

Anticipation builds ahead of key Hamilton council LRT vote

By

Hamilton Council facing key vote on twice deferred LRT report.

City of Hamilton
A A

After two deferrals and hours of debate, the City of Hamilton is due to vote Wednesday evening on the environmental assessment for the LRT.

City staff have indicated that if the assessment is not approved soon, the 2019 deadline to start construction will be at risk. The vote will also determine if the plan goes on to the province. If that happens, the next phase in the LRT project can go ahead.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Nine hours of delegations reflect divisions in community over LRT

If it does not, the LRT project will be suspended indefinitely.

A determining factor for some on council, like Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead, has been extending the line from the currently proposed terminus of the Queenston Traffic Circle to Eastgate Square.

The city and the province have been in 11th-hour talks on that issue.

Hamilton area Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin confirmed that to CHML News this week.

He also reminded councillors that the $1 billion from Queen’s Park is tied to Light Rail Transit only.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Eastgate Square
Hamilton city council
HamOnt
LRT
Metrolinx
MPP Ted McMeekin
Queen’s Park
Queenston Traffic Circle
Ward 8's Terry Whitehead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News