Incident involving air-soft pistol at London high school results in charges

London police have laid charges after an incident Tuesday at Clarke Road Secondary School that resulted in a brief lockdown.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, the school initiated a lockdown as a precaution “after receiving a report of a student with a weapon on school property” at around 11 a.m.

The student allegedly left the property and police were contacted.

The lockdown was lifted after roughly 10 minutes once police apprehended a 16-year-old boy a short distance away. An air-soft pistol was found nearby.

Police announced Wednesday that a 16-year-old male from London has been charged with uttering death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

In the wake of this incident, police are reminding the public that all firearms, real or fake, pose a threat to public safety and police will always treat firearms as real until determined otherwise.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.