Serena Williams reveals she didn’t intend to announce her pregnancy on social media: ‘It was an accident’

When Serena Williams shared a photo of herself on Snapchat, displaying a baby bump with the caption, “20 weeks”, everyone assumed she was the latest celebrity to reveal the happy news via social media, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé’s record-breaking Instagram announcement that she was expecting twins.

However, unlike Beyoncé’s announcement, Williams admitted during a Ted Talks chat with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King that she actually didn’t intend to share her revelation with the world — it was an accident!

“I asked you about that picture and you said nobody was supposed to see that picture. What do you mean?” King asked Williams, reports People.

“Well, actually it was an accident,” Williams explained. “I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going.”

She added: “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…”

“There it was!” said King.

“So 30 minutes later, my phone doesn’t ring that much, and 30 minutes later I missed like four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’ and then I picked it up and I was like oh no… but it was a good moment,” she said. “I was just going to wait literally just five or six more days so that’s OK.”Added Williams: “Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s OK.”

During the chat, Williams also opened up about whether she’s experienced any morning sickness. “I’ve been so very fortunate,” she said. “I haven’t [had any sickness].”