Seattle takes a 2-1 series lead over Rockets

The Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 on Tuesday night in game three of the Western Conference Championship at Prospera Place.

After a fast paced opening period, the two clubs were scoreless through 20 minutes of play.

It took until the 11:33 mark of the middle frame but Keegan Kolesar(8) broke the stalemate. The Thunderbirds took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

The Rockets pressured hard all period without luck until 13:58 into the final stanza. Calvin Thurkauf whacked home his seventh of the post season on the power play on a Nick Merkley shot that bounced over the goaltender Carl Stankowski’s head for Thurkauf to baseball swing into the back of the net. The game looked to be headed to overtime but with 20 seconds remaining Kolesar buried his second of the night to suck the air out of the building. The Thunderbirds take game three 2-1.

Michael Herringer stopped 12 shots as the Rockets outshot the Thunderbirds 35-14.

Seattle takes a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven.

The Rockets and Thunderbirds are right back in action tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 26th, at 7:05pm at Prospera Place for game four.