Record amount of drug ‘super buff’ seized by Calgary police

Calgary police say two people have been charged after a record amount of pharmaceutical drug phenacetin was seized by investigators last week.

The drug, a pain killer, is regulated under the Food and Drugs Act due to its potential cancer-causing properties. Police say it’s used as a cutting agent for cocaine and is often referred to as “super buff.”

Investigators said 83 kilograms of phenacetin worth an estimated $83,000 was seized during the search of an apartment in the 1000 block of 14 Avenue S.W. on April 20.

In addition to the phenacetin, police said they also found a loaded nine-millimetre Glock handgun, 5.3 grams of cocaine, $7,800 in Canadian currency, $535 in U.S. currency and various items believed to be used in the reprocessing of drugs.

Officers arrested two people living in the apartment.

Mohamed Sirage Omar, 32, of Calgary, is charged with several offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Yasmin Ibrahim Mohammed, 31, of Calgary, is charged with several offences, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm without a licence.