Outbreak of respiratory virus linked to six deaths at Halifax nursing home

Public health officials have linked six deaths at a Halifax nursing home to an outbreak of respiratory illness.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said it was notified April 4 about an outbreak of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) on one floor at Arborstone Enhanced Care in Armdale, and it spread to a second floor a week later.

Dr. Trevor Arnason, the medical officer of health for Halifax, said Tuesday more than 30 people were hit by the virus, and six have died.

He said they don’t have lab confirmation all the dead had RSV, but officials are “fairly certain” they had the virus.

RSV is especially dangerous to the elderly who live in long-term care facilities.

A facility spokesperson said Tuesday they are in ongoing talks with the health authority and are not taking any new admissions as they follow an “outbreak policy.”

Typically, RSV is relatively harmless and its symptoms include those similar to what someone would experience with a cold or flu.