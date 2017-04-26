27-year-old man stabbed in Verdun altercation

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed outside an apartment building in Verdun on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Evelyn Street between Strathmore and Caisse Street.

Two men were arguing inside the building before the altercation moved to the street. The victim was stabbed in the upper body.

The suspect — a 23-year-old man — was subdued by neighbours and witnesses, and eventually arrested by Montreal police when they arrived at the scene.

“We don’t know the nature of the conflict,”said Benoit Boisselle, Montreal police media relations officer. “We know that it was an argument that escalated between the two men.”

The victim was transported to hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.