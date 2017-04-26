COMMENTARY: Time to end the LRT sideshow

Today’s the day that city council will decide whether or not to proceed with the environmental assessment for Hamilton’s LRT plan.

I know we said that last week, and last month for that matter, but let’s remember, we’re dealing with Hamilton city council!

Like many Hamiltonians, I’m sick and tired of the hand-wringing and consternation from some councillors.

READ MORE: Nine hours of delegations reflect divisions in community over LRT

They’re not being asked to take a blood oath that binds them to LRT, no matter what.

It’s really just an evaluation of the plan so far.

In fact, that assessment may well answer some of the questions that some of those hesitant councillors have about the project.

And let’s, once again, dispel this idea that the $1 billion will be given to Hamilton even if they turn down the LRT.

Yesterday, on The Bill Kelly Show, MPP Ted McMeekin repeated that if Hamilton says “no” to LRT, that $1 billion will be allocated to another city that wants LRT.

Even with the proposed extension to Eastgate Square, it’s not a perfect plan; no plan is.

But it’s time to move the process along or say “thanks, but no thanks.”

It’s time to end the political sideshow and the procrastination.

This has become the stadium debacle all over again and frankly, it’s embarrassing!