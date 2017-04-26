Blogs
April 26, 2017 8:04 am

COMMENTARY: Time to end the LRT sideshow

Bill Kelly By Radio Host  Global News

Hamilton residents and business owners presented their views on the LRT project to city council on March 28.

Ken Mann/900CHML
A A

Today’s the day that city council will decide whether or not to proceed with the environmental assessment for Hamilton’s LRT plan.

I know we said that last week, and last month for that matter, but let’s remember, we’re dealing with Hamilton city council!

Like many Hamiltonians, I’m sick and tired of the hand-wringing and consternation from some councillors.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Nine hours of delegations reflect divisions in community over LRT

They’re not being asked to take a blood oath that binds them to LRT, no matter what.

It’s really just an evaluation of the plan so far.

In fact, that assessment may well answer some of the questions that some of those hesitant councillors have about the project.

And let’s, once again, dispel this idea that the $1 billion will be given to Hamilton even if they turn down the LRT.

Yesterday, on The Bill Kelly Show, MPP Ted McMeekin repeated that if Hamilton says “no” to LRT, that $1 billion will be allocated to another city that wants LRT.

Even with the proposed extension to Eastgate Square, it’s not a perfect plan; no plan is.

But it’s time to move the process along or say “thanks, but no thanks.”

It’s time to end the political sideshow and the procrastination.

This has become the stadium debacle all over again and frankly, it’s embarrassing!
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News