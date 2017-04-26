Global BC wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honoured Global BC with an Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence in the category of large market television outside of the United States.

Global BC also claimed top prize in investigative reporting for Tanya Beja’s work on exposing a $1.5-million mistake in the City of Vancouver’s Rental 100 program.

The wins come days after Global BC was recognized with five awards at the B.C. regional RTDNA Awards on Saturday night.

The News Hour at 6 team won the Bert Cannings Award for Best Newscast for its Dec. 5 coverage of snow mayhem across Vancouver.

Online producer Jon Azpiri was awarded for his feature story on legendary B.C. wrestler Don Leo Jonathan, while the Global BC online reporting team was honoured for their continuing coverage of the ongoing fentanyl crisis across the province.

Reporter Linda Aylesworth was awarded the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity reporting for her series on the Haida people.

Retired reporter John Daly was also recognized with an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-year career with BCTV and Global BC.